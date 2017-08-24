Hoover High band to perform preview show at Hoover Met tonight

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High School marching band Hoover Band Beatles show T-shirt The Hoover High School marching band is putting on a Beatles-themed show for its 2017 football halftime show.

The Hoover High School marching band will put on a performance tonight at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium to preview its 2017 football halftime show, Director Ryan Fitchpatrick said.

The preview performance, set for 6:30 p.m., will include five of the six songs in the band's Beatles-themed show, Fitchpatrick said. They’re still tweaking some things in the final song, he said.

“It’ll be exciting,” Fitchpatrick said. “It’s fun music — music that spans multiple generations.”

Band members will be in their band T-shirts and shorts tonight but will be in full uniform for Friday night’s football game in Grayson, Georgia, he said. The band also tonight will unveil its senior class banner, which is displayed at all games, he said.

The show itself lasts only about seven minutes, and the whole program tonight should last only 15 to 20 minutes, Fitchpatrick said. However, several food trucks will be at the Met from 5 to 7 p.m. for people to buy dinner while they are there if they so choose, he said. Admission is free.

This year's Hoover High School band has 354 members, including the color guard and Buccanettes dance line, Fitchpatrick said.