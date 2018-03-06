Hoover police seek help finding gunman who carjacked Hoover woman at her home

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police insignia This insignia decorates the wall at the administrative offices of the Hoover Police Department at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama.

Hoover police are seeking the public’s help to find a carjacker who took a woman’s purse and car from her on her carport in a residential area off Rocky Ridge Road after pulling a gun on her Monday morning.

The woman told police she pulled into the carport of her residence in the 2200 block of Lynnchester Circle about 10:45 a.m. Monday when a man with a handgun demanded her purse and vehicle, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

The robber took her purse and then left in the vehicle, a 2005 gray Nissan Altima with an Alabama license tag of 1BL5978, Czeskleba said.

The victim described the robber as a black man between 25 and 35 years old, between 5 foot 9 inches and 6 feet tall and 180 to 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and black shirt, police said.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that the man followed the victim from the Regions Bank at 1592 Montgomery Highway, Czeskleba said.

Police ask that anyone with information about this case call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.