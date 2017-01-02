Hoover weighs lease extension for National Association of School Resource Officers

× Expand Photo from Hoover Police Department Hoover Public Safety Center The Hoover Public Safety Center at 2020 Valleydale Road

The Hoover City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to vote on whether to extend the lease for the National Association of School Resource Officers at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

The national association, whose executive director is retired Hoover police officer Maurice “Mo” Canady, has leased space at the Hoover Public Safety Center for six years, and the group wants to extend its lease for another three years.

The existing agreement, which provides NASRO with 2,480 square feet of space, requires NASRO to provide $10,000 worth of free training for school resource officers employed by the Hoover Police Department each year.

The new agreement would add another $10,000 in free training for employees of Hoover City Schools and 20 complementary registrations for Hoover school employees to attend NASRO’s National School Leadership Summit at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in May.

The total value of in-kind services offered to the city of Hoover and Hoover City Schools would be $25,950 a year, Canady said.

NASRO, a nonprofit which trains school resource officers and other school officials internationally, has five full-time staff at the office in Hoover, Canady said.