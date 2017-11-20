Hoover council delays annexation vote for 259 acres owned by Freshwater Land Trust

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Freshwater Land Trust annexation map The Freshwater Land Trust is asking the city of Hoover to annex 259 acres east of Ross Bridge Parkway between Shannon-Oxmoor Road and Shades Crest Road. The proposed area to be annexed is shown in red. Areas in green are in the Hoover city limits, while areas in blue are in Bessemer, areas in light yellow are in Birmingham, and areas in white are unincorporated Jefferson County.

The Hoover City Council tonight delayed a vote on annexing 259 acres near Ross Bridge that are owned by the Freshwater Land Trust.

The land is situated east of Ross Bridge Parkway between Shannon-Oxmoor Road and Shades Crest Road and has Shades Creek and several tributaries running through it.

A vote was set for tonight back in early August, but some details were left off the official public advertisement of the annexation, so the proposed annexation had to be re-advertised, City Clerk Margie Handley said.

The annexation now is scheduled to come back up for a vote by the City Council on March 5.

Hoover Council President Gene Smith in August said he is glad the Freshwater Land Trust wants to bring into the city of Hoover land that it is protecting as green space. The land and water preservation group had several options, he said.

In other business tonight, the Hoover City Council: