Hoover City Council reschedules January meetings, sets 2017 budget hearings

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Council Nov 2016 The 2016-2020 Hoover City Council members are, from left, John Lyda, Mike Shaw, Gene Smith, John Greene, Derrick Murphy, Casey Middlebrooks and Curt Posey.

The Hoover City Council has rescheduled both of its regular January meetings, as well as the work session for the first meeting in January.

The Jan. 2 meeting was moved to 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 due to the city’s official New Year’s Day holiday falling on Jan. 2. The work session for that meeting, originally set for Thursday, Dec. 29, will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The Jan. 16 meeting was moved to 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday falling on Jan. 16.

The council's Finance Commitee also announced it will hold budget hearings on Jan. 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the William J. Billinsgley Council Chambers, giving council members and the public a chance to hear budget requests from city department heads.

This post was updated at 10:44 a.m. with the announcement about budget hearings.