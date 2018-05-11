22-year-old Hoover man shot to death at The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge apartments

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police insignia This insignia decorates the wall at the administrative offices of the Hoover Police Department at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hoover police are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old Hoover man at The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge apartment complex this morning.

Someone called Hoover 911 at 3:38 a.m. to report shots fired near the 700 building of the apartment complex, and when officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Tavarius Jamal Bryant, who lives in the 700 building, suffering from a gunshot wound. Hoover Fire Department paramedics pronounced Bryant dead on the scene.

Evidence suggested Bryant was armed and able to return shots toward his assailant, but it is not known whether the assailant or assailants received any injuries, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

Two vehicles belonging to residents of the apartment complex were struck by gunfire in the parking lot, Czeskleba said. However, police have not located any eyewitnesses to the shooting and do not have any suspects in custody, he said.

“We do believe he was targeted for some reason, but at this point, we don't know enough to say why he was targeted yet," Czeskleba said. "There is no threat to the public.”

This was Hoover's first homicide of 2018.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Sgt. Matthew Savage at 205-739-6780. To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, people can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.