Closing schedule for public buildings in Hoover for Memorial Day 2017

Hoover city offices will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, but the Hoover Recreation Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Hoover Public Library and the office at Aldridge Gardens will be closed, but the gardens grounds will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s a rundown on other public buildings and services for Hoover residents on Memorial Day 2017:

Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite revenue office) — Closed

Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office) — Closed

Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center — Closed

Hoover City Schools — Closed

Garbage pickup — There will be no garbage pickup for Hoover residents on Monday. Garbage pickup for Monday and the rest of the week will be delayed by one day. Recycling pickup will be on Thursday instead of Wednesday.