Two men charged in robbery at Park at Galleria apartments

Authorities have charged two men in connection with a robbery at the Park at Galleria apartment complex in Hoover that occurred last week.

Hoover police today reported that two men with handguns robbed a male victim of cash when he entered a breezeway of the 200 building of the apartment complex off Lorna Road at 4:25 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The victim identified 23-year-old Dewayne Fitzgerald Bias of Hoover and 20-year-old Tyrone Dewayne Hendrix Jr. of Pinson as the two men who robbed him, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

Police found Bias in the 2900 block of Rime Village Drive at 5:10 p.m. the same night and took him into custody, and the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force took Hendrix into custody at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 4000 block of Hickory Drive in Pinson, Czeskleba said.

Both men were charged with first-degree robbery and booked into the Jefferson County Jail but released on $10,000 bonds.