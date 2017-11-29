72-year-old Calera man killed in I-65 wreck in Hoover this morning

× Expand Hoover police vehicle (2)

Hoover police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 that killed a 72-year-old Calera man this morning.

The wreck occurred at 6:24 a.m. at the Interstate 459 interchange when a 2002 Honda Civic traveling north on I-65 struck a 2013 Toyota Tundra traveling in the same direction, Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

As a result of the collision, the Tundra left the interstate and struck a utility pole, killing the driver of the Tundra, who was pronounced dead on the scene, Czeskleba said. Police were withholding his name until his family could be notified.

Hoover paramedics took the driver of the Civic to Grandview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Czeskleba said.