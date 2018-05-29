52-year-old Hoover man killed in crash in Greystone

× Expand Hoover police night

Hoover police are investigating a single-vehicle wreck in Greystone that left a 52-year-old Hoover man dead early Monday morning.

The wreck was reported just after midnight on Greystone Highlands Circle. A 2011 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Greystone Highlands Circle when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was identified as Terry Ray Provines. He was found dead in the vehicle, and there was no one else in the vehicle, Czeskleba said.

The Hoover Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating the crash to determine what caused it, he said.