16-year-old Hoover boy charged with stabbing two boys in Inverness drug deal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Preston Barker Moore Preston Barker Moore

A 16-year-old Hoover boy was arrested today and charged with assault after police say he stabbed two other boys during a drug transaction in Inverness on Saturday.

The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Inverness Cove Way, a residential area, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release. The two boys who were stabbed told police they were participating in a drug transaction when 16-year-old Preston Barker Moore entered their vehicle and began attacking them with a knife, Czeskleba said.

One of the boys had a severe laceration to his hand, and the other received a cut on his elbow and a stab wound to his thigh, Czeskleba said.

Moore chased both of them briefly on foot, but they were able to return to their vehicle and leave the scene, Czeskleba said. Both stabbing victims went to Grandview Medical Center, and police were notified about 8 p.m.

The boy with the hand injury was taken to Children’s Hospital for further treatment, and the other stabbing victim was treated and released at Grandview, Czeskleba said.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office charged Moore as an adult with two counts of first-degree felony assault. Officers arrested him this afternoon without incident and took him to the Hoover City Jail. He was to be taken to the Shelby County Jail later today, with bond set at $60,000.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Courtney Pittman at 205-444-7614.