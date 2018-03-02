Tried and True consignment sale

Parents looking for Easter or other spring outfits for their children are invited to mark their calendars for this year’s Tried and True (TNT) consignment sale, sponsored by Riverchase Day School.

The spring sale will take place Friday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each year, proceeds of the sale go to the improvement efforts at Riverchase Day School as well as a variety of nonprofit organizations.

This year, Assistant Director Sarah Patrick said the sale’s proceeds will benefit the Charlie Jean Fund, which provides support for families in need who have a child at Children’s of Alabama, and the Noah Crowe Foundation, which provides assistance to children who have brain cancer or a traumatic brain injury.

“And then other ministries here throughout the church and community,” Patrick said.

Also new this year, in addition to accepting cash and checks, shoppers will be able to use credit or debit cards through a swipe service, though there will be a $3 fee per swiped transaction.

Select items will also be 30 percent off Saturday.

Patrick said anyone and everyone is welcome to sell or volunteer, but spaces are limited. The community is also free to bring donation items that will be distributed throughout the community if they don’t wish to go through the process of consigning them.

There will also be contests and specials on the sale’s social media sites, Patrick said, so shoppers should stay tuned.

For more information about the sale, visit the sale’s website at riverchase-tnt.com or find the event on Facebook @riverchasetntkidsconsignment.