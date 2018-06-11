The Kevin Wayne Acting Studio Kids Camp

Has your child had an interest in an acting career but don’t know where to start? Kevin Wayne is here to help! Start your child’s career in acting today in this fun and exciting acting camp! With the film industry growing in Alabama, get a head start with the tools and skills necessary to work as an actor, both on the performance and business side. Parents are also encouraged to stay during camp to learn about information to help your child get ahead in the acting business.

Learn the ins and outs of the film business and sharpen your acting skills with a SAG working actor!

For ages 7-17. Cost: $250, register online at https://shelbycountyartscouncil.com