Shelby Humane Society Mardi Gras Parade of Pups

The Best Friends of Shelby Humane Society along with Cajun Steamer and Patton Creek will celebrate Mardi Gras with a Pups on Parade and an afternoon of fun on February 19, 2017. Dress your pups (must be leashed, for their protection ), kiddos, school, work, social groups businesses and come walk for a cause, SHELBY HUMANE. Small floats are allowed and encouraged (built on wagons, golf carts, bicycles etc.) and costumes are a must.

Feel free to throw out beads, promotional items, candy (please no chocolate, it is bad for the pups). Most of all just have a great time!

For all small donation you can walk the parade then sit back, enjoy music and some great food, fun for kids and mingle with others of the same (pet lovers). The Parade will begin on Main Street in Patton Creek and end at Cajun Steamer where the festivities will continue.

Have a business and want to participate? We would love to have you, even if you can't walk in the parade SHELBY HUMANE would love to have your support.