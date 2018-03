The biggest yard sale in Hoover will happen on Saturday, April 14 from 7 AM – 1 PM in the Ross Bridge community. This will be neighborhood-wide with over a hundred residents selling furniture, children’s clothes, home decor items, collectibles and much more.

Food trucks will be parked in the front so come early and visit all the sales.

The sale will take place in front of the Town Hall on the front lawn and throughout the neighborhood. Visit RossBridgeYardSale.com for a guide.