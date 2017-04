From Osher Lifetime Learning Inst. (OLLI) Joanne, Bruer, A Ret. Instructor Jacksonville State College. One of our most popular presenters: Joanne always gets to the nitty gritty. You will enjoy her detailed, insightful and witty review of the early life and times thru his last days in exile. Every Wednesday thru 5/31. See the OLLI Bham catalog at www.ollibham.org.