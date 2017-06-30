Magic City Con

The Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Magic City Con is a spectacular pop culture, comic, and fan convention that brings together the fans of cosplay, sci-fi, anime, fantasy, art, comics, film and TV, as well as table top and video gaming to celebrate their favorite fandoms, meet special guests, and enjoy a weekend of activities and events.

Special Kidcon on Saturday July 1st.

Announced Guests: Johnny Rees, Mike Laidlaw, Sean Patrick Fannon, Cypress Bayou, and more.

www.magiccitycon.com

