Kevin Spencer

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama

Kevin Spencer is an illusionist and artist who believes in creating inclusive communities where everyone experiences an authentic sense of belonging and no one – for any reason – is relegated to the margins. He is an Educator, Teaching Artist, Researcher, Consultant, Speaker, Curriculum Designer, and award-winning Film Producer. He is also a world-renowned Illusionist with dozens of accolades to his credit and is widely considered the leading authority on the educational and therapeutic benefits of magic tricks in education and rehabilitation. A Sensory-Friendly performance designed to accommodate individuals on the autism spectrum is available.

