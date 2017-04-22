Come join all the fun that is Jubilee Joe’s Crawfish Boil on Saturday, April 22 from 2 pm – 10 pm at Oak Mtn. Ampitheatre. Enjoy delicious crawfish along with other tasty treats in a family-friendly celebration whose proceeds benefit a Cure for Clara. This festival is in its 11th year and will also feature Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, the Soul Rebels, the Trey Lewis Band and 2020.

Tickets are available now at early bird pricing through 4/14. Early Bird GA tickets are $19. VIP tickets are $39 and include all you can eat crawfish.

From 4/15 through event time, tickets are $25 for GA and $49 for VIP. Children under 12 enter free with an adult. Tickets are available at Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant or online at http://jubileejoescrawfishboil.com.

Jubilee Joe’s Crawfish Boil is presented by Pepsi with sponsors including Anthony’s Car Wash, Service Tech Heating & Air, Tameron Honda, Crest Cadillac of Birmingham, JK Construction, Zeekee Interactive, and Yelp.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Denise Koch at 205.410.8776 or denise@denisekochevents. For media inquires, please contact Melissa Beck at 205.999.4013 or Melissa@goproeventsolutions.com.

About Jubilee Joes

Jubilee Joe’s is located in Hoover, on Highway 150 and began as a concept for senior-level marketing class project at UAB. The idea was pitched to a group of investors and received an enthusiastic response. This reaction, along with a connection to an established Louisiana seafood supplier was all that was needed to put the plan in motion. Jubilee Joe’s prides itself on serving only domestic product with an emphasis on Cajun cooking and fresh, quality seafood.

Restaurant contact information:

2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 119, Hoover, AL 35244, phone number: 205.982.7797

About Jubilee Joe’s Crawfish Boil

Jubilee Joe’s Annual Crawfish Boil is an authentic celebration of the Louisiana Cajun culture with a focus on family friendly fun. This festive event includes live musical entertainment, a much-celebrated Crawfish Eating Contest and the ultra-competitive kid’s Crawfish Race.

Unique Cajun style street performers will give guests the genuine feel of a New Orleans’s style celebration. This 8-hour event will include dance-friendly up-beat music along with delicious, hot, fresh crawfish. Other food items, in particular kid friendly snacks, entrées and dessert options will also be available.