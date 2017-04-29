Gwin Spring Fling

Spring Fling is this Saturday!!!

Wristbands for entry are $5.

Go to MySchoolFees to order or at the door !

Spring Fling opens at 3pm.

We will have food trucks, cake walk, DJ, rock climbing wall, and face painting.

Silent Auction opens at 4:00pm.

The Silent Auction includes golf packages, spa packages,gift certificates to local eateries, a University of Alabama football signed by the entire team, autographed Lebron James jersey, autographed Steph Curry jersey, autographed Tennessee Titans football, Green Bay Packers football, Seattle Seahawks football and an autographed Odell Beckham Jr football and much more!

Outdoor movie presentation and popcorn at 7:00pm.

We hope to see you there!!