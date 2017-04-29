Gwin Spring Fling

to Google Calendar - Gwin Spring Fling - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gwin Spring Fling - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gwin Spring Fling - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 iCalendar - Gwin Spring Fling - 2017-04-29 15:00:00

Gwin Elementary School 1580 Patton Chapel Road, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Spring Fling is this Saturday!!!

Wristbands for entry are $5.

Go to MySchoolFees to order or at the door !

Spring Fling opens at 3pm.

We will have food trucks, cake walk, DJ, rock climbing wall, and face painting.

Silent Auction opens at 4:00pm.

The Silent Auction includes golf packages, spa packages,gift certificates to local eateries, a University of Alabama football signed by the entire team, autographed Lebron James jersey, autographed Steph Curry jersey, autographed Tennessee Titans football, Green Bay Packers football, Seattle Seahawks football and an autographed Odell Beckham Jr football and much more!

Outdoor movie presentation and popcorn at 7:00pm.

We hope to see you there!!

Info

Gwin Elementary School 1580 Patton Chapel Road, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map

Kids & Family

2052881076

to Google Calendar - Gwin Spring Fling - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gwin Spring Fling - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gwin Spring Fling - 2017-04-29 15:00:00 iCalendar - Gwin Spring Fling - 2017-04-29 15:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
See our full April issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours