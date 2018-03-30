Good Friday Drama - "The Cry of the Congregation"

Discovery United Methodist 5487 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 25244

A unique narrative drama featuring actors portraying Juda, Peter and Pilate following the events from Jesus' entrance into Jerusalem throug His crucifixion. The audience plays a key role and is responsive throughout the drama, from praises of the adoring multitude to the shouts of "Crucify!" Written by Walter Wanergin Jr with original music by Jackson Moseley.

205-987-4000
March 2018

