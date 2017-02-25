Bernadette Peters with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Wright Center - Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35229

Tony Award-winning, Bernadette Peters comes to Birmingham and will perform with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. Tickets available at alabamasymphony.org

Wright Center - Samford University 800 Lakeshore Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35229

