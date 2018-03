The Aubie 5K & 1-mile Fun Run, which is hosted by the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club, is set to be a family-friendly event, with a planned Easter egg hunt for kids and the opportunity to meet Aubie the tiger. Participants will be able to enjoy pre- and post-race activities, including refreshments, door prizes, a moonwalk and kids activities.

The fun run is scheduled to begin shortly after the 5K, at 8:45 a.m. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2olJXyH.