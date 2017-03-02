6 week Pottery Wheel Class

Artists on the Bluff 571 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226

$200, supplies included. Class meets every Thursday evening from 6:30-8:30pm beginning March 2nd and ending April 6th.

Artists on the Bluff 571 Park Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226

205-637-5946

