32nd Annual Sandestin Wine Festival

Baytowne Wharf Events Plaza 9100 Baytowne Blvd., Florida 32550

Known as the “Kentucky Derby of Wine Festivals,” the Sandestin Wine Festival is held April 12-15 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. The event gets under way with the Official Kickoff Party in the Village Thursday night. Wine seminars and dinners round out day one of the events. Friday, guests can enjoy an elaborate four-course, Gulf Coast seafood menu paired with premium champagnes aboard the Solaris. Saturday’s Grand Tasting will feature hundreds of domestic and international wines and offers excellent eats from local restaurants with the Savor South Walton experience. To learn more about the event, visit http://www.sandestinwinefestival.com.

Info
Festivals & Fairs
February 2018

