2017 SEC Baseball Tournament and FanFest

Hoover Met 100 Ben Chapman Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244

The top 12 baseball teams in the Southeastern Conference will battle it out for the conference title again May 23-28 at the SEC Baseball Tournament, which boasts “the best college baseball in the country.” 

The games also will be accompanied by a new event that offers fun for fans of all stripes and ages — the indoor FanFest. Open each day of the tournament, the event will offer live entertainment, a sports bar, a food court and interactive games. 

FanFest is free. There will also be a Ferris wheel just outside the doors of FanFest to offer children and adults the chance to see the games from a new perspective.

The SEC Baseball Tournament offers free parking and free shuttles to off-site parking, as well as an RV park on site. 

Volunteers are needed to work during the SEC Baseball Tournament. To find out how to participate as a volunteer, go to cuetoems.com/secb_2017/Volunteer.aspx. For more information about the tournament, go to secsports.com. To purchase tickets for the games, go tosecticketoffice.com.

