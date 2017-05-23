2017 SEC Baseball Tournament and FanFest

The top 12 baseball teams in the Southeastern Conference will battle it out for the conference title again May 23-28 at the SEC Baseball Tournament, which boasts “the best college baseball in the country.”

The games also will be accompanied by a new event that offers fun for fans of all stripes and ages — the indoor FanFest. Open each day of the tournament, the event will offer live entertainment, a sports bar, a food court and interactive games.

FanFest is free. There will also be a Ferris wheel just outside the doors of FanFest to offer children and adults the chance to see the games from a new perspective.

The SEC Baseball Tournament offers free parking and free shuttles to off-site parking, as well as an RV park on site.

Volunteers are needed to work during the SEC Baseball Tournament. To find out how to participate as a volunteer, go to cuetoems.com/secb_2017/Volunteer.aspx. For more information about the tournament, go to secsports.com. To purchase tickets for the games, go tosecticketoffice.com.