Women in Business: Tynette Lynch - Aldridge Gardens

Whether it’s hydrangeas in the spring or the changing of the leaves reflecting on the lake in the fall, Tynette Lynch, CEO of Aldridge Gardens, enjoys taking in the view each day on the job. She says it’s a balance of nature and art.

“There’s such a calm when you walk in. There’s so few places like that anymore,” Lynch said. “This is a little bit of heaven right here in a busy part of Hoover.”

Aldridge Gardens — open seven days a week with no admission charge — welcomed more than 85,000 visitors last year through casual visitors, field trips, summer camps, weddings and events.

“People can come enjoy the garden and plants, and there are benches throughout for people to sit and enjoy the silence of nature,” Lynch said.

One such spot is the Veterans Memorial Arbor and Pentagon Plaza, which was completed in 2016-17 as one of the largest projects from the Gardens’ master plan.

Lynch is in her fifth year as the Gardens’ CEO. She was named the 2017 Tourism Executive of the Year by the Alabama Tourism Department. She was also selected to participate in the inaugural Leadership Hoover 2017-18 class and was chosen as vice-chairman for the Leadership Hoover nonprofit program.

Lynch is also the incoming chairman of the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau and serves on the State of Alabama Tourism Advisory Board.

► WHERE: 3530 Lorna Road

► CALL: 682-8019

► WEBSITE: aldridgegardens.com

