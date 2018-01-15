Women in Business: Mary Lou Kunka - Lou Lou's

× Expand Mary Lou Kunka.

Shopping at Lou Lou’s is more than the store; it’s an experience.

“We really feel like we get to know our customers when they come in the door,” said Mary Lou Kunka, owner of Lou Lou’s, a women’s clothing boutique in Patton Creek. “They are our friends. This is a place that you can just hang out.”

Kunka opened Lou Lou’s in 2013 and doubled her space in November 2016 to make room for a larger supply of shoes and boots at a moderate price point. Wedge sandals have been a hot seller, as are casual slip-on shoes that are glittered and embellished.

While shoes have been a growing area inside the store, Lou Lou’s also offers a wide selection of women’s clothing, jewelry and personalized gifts, including corporate giftable items.

Kunka says customers will receive an honest opinion about what does and doesn’t work together and how to find the right fit.

“That makes them feel great about themselves — coming in and find something that fits and looks great,” Kunka said. “Not only do we offer great product, but we really want to offer a great shopping experience as well.”

The shop continues to offer monogramming and personalization, but the added square footage made room for a laser machine to engrave metal, leather, wood and more.

Kunka said the business will be expanding once again in early 2018 with the addition of pop-up stores around Birmingham.

► WHERE: 160 Main St., Suite 128

► CALL: 982-5117

► WEBSITE: shopatloulous.com

Sponsored Content.