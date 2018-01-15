Women in Business: Dr. Rosalynn Crawford-McKendall - Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry

× Expand Dr. Rosalynn Crawford-McKendall

When Dr. Rosalynn Crawford-McKendall was a kid, she loved going to the dentist. “I thought it was fun,” she said.

And she’s never stopped thinking that.

Now a children’s dentist at Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry, she said she loves the patients and the families she serves.

“We see children as soon as the first tooth comes in,” she said. “I love watching children grow and helping them start good habits early.”

Dr. Crawford-McKendall grew up in Greene County, went to school at Jackson State University in Mississippi, then went to New York University (NYU) for dental school. Working her first job as a general dentist, she developed a passion for helping young people establish healthy dental habits.

“That experience allowed me to work with 18-year-olds who had to have full dentures and 30-year-olds who only had 10 teeth,” Dr. Crawford-McKendall said. “I saw a real need to specialize in pediatric dentistry [at NYU]. At the end of the day, it’s about changing lives and helping however we can.”

She taught dentistry for five years at NYU before moving to New Orleans to teach at Louisiana State University. Three years and a hurricane later, she decided it was time to come back home.

“The community has been wonderful,” she said.

Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry offers extended hours and is also open one Saturday a month to accommodate working parents.

► WHERE: 6496 Quail Run Drive

► CALL: 739-7773

► WEBSITE: indianspringskidsdentistry.com

Sponsored Content.