Women in Business: Dr. Nova Law - Nova Essence Medispa

Dr. Nova Law has always been in the medical field, but after helping her patients feel good, she wanted to help them look good, too. So she opened the Nova Essence Medispa branch in 2015.

“Because they were feeling so good, they wanted to look good as well,” she said. “It goes hand in hand.”

The Medispa offers standard day spa treatments, such as facials, massages, manicures and pedicures, as well as hair removal and growth, mole removal and weight loss services. Featuring new and progressive anti-aging technologies, Law said she keeps up with advancements in the field by constantly researching, reading and attending conferences.

She’s been trained in the use of lasers for various treatments and procedures, including the newest service the medispa offers, ThermiVa.

“That has been amazing,” Law said about the treatment.

ThermiVa is a state-of-the-art procedure that is a virtually pain-free feminine rejuvenation treatment that uses radio frequency energy to provide gentle, noninvasive healing without discomfort. In addition to strengthening vaginal muscles, the procedure can also help reduce urinary leakage and incontinence.

Law began offering this as one of the many medispa services after using bio-identical hormones as treatments for many individuals, but said ThermiVa is an alternative for those who are unable to receive hormone treatments.

“This is just a natural transition to add on this procedure,” she said, adding that there is virtually no recovery time and that the procedure includes about three sessions lasting 30-45 minutes each, with some seeing results after the first or second session.

Law said her patients have been happy with the results of ThermiVa, and making her clients happy is the most rewarding part of her job. “They feel good, they look good and they tell other people about it,” she said. “And other people notice how they’re looking and their outlook on life has change. It’s just amazing.”

Because Nova Essence Medispa takes innovative approaches to each case, they are able to individualize treatment and help patients see results.

She takes the time to sit down and talk with each patient – both men and women – to learn what their problem may be and then tailors the treatment to them, too. Law said she makes them feel as comfortable as possible to help them talk about what is going on.

“They can tell me anything and everything … They [my patients] can come in with the most complex issues, and I can figure out what’s going on with them,” she said. “And that’s what I like the most. They finally feel that they have gotten an answer.”

► WHERE: 160 Main St., Suite 200, Patton Creek

► CALL: 319-4445

► WEBSITE: novaessencemedispa.com

