Women of Hoover: Tynette Lynch - Aldridge Gardens

For Tynette Lynch, CEO of Aldridge Gardens, her favorite part of her job is her enviable walk into work.

“My favorite part of running Aldridge Gardens is every morning when I walk down the path to my office, taking in the beauty of nature and this calming atmosphere,” she said.

Aldridge Gardens is a garden open to the public seven days a week. There is no admissions charge, and visitors enjoy picnicking, fishing and strolling the grounds at their leisure.

“I feel that success is when someone that visits Aldridge Gardens says to me, ‘We never knew such a beautiful place existed’ right here in Hoover, and that there is not a charge to visit,” Lynch said.

Lynch is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the garden, as well as fundraising for their nonprofit organization. The mission of the garden — to offer a beautiful setting where you can see nature and art in balance — is never far from her mind. “We have a fantastic master plan and our goal is to be able to complete projects from this plan which will enhance the visitor’s experience at Aldridge Gardens,” Lynch said.

Lynch counts her husband, four children and numerous grandchildren as some of the garden’s biggest fans.

“They love the gardens and enjoy it as much as we do,” she said. “They might be some of our most frequent visitors to the gardens — they love to fish and feed the ducks.”