Women of Hoover: Kelli Gunnells - RealtySouth

As Kelli Gunnells’ father used to say, “when you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”

Gunnells agrees.

“I completely agree and love what I do, and I’m so passionate about the opportunity to assist others through changes in their lives,” Gunnells said.

Gunnells, who was recently named Realtor of the Year for the Birmingham Association of Realtors, considers her work a ministry. She currently serves as the president of the Greater Alabama MLS and is on the Birmingham Association of Realtors Board of Directors, all while being a top producer in the metro area.

“If you consider the life events that generally surround a real estate purchase, there are many times very personal and emotional events that are transpiring that precipitate the change in housing need, such as a marriage, children being born, children leaving for college, or the death of a spouse,” Gunnells said. “Being available for my clients to walk them through the transaction and be available for the many emotions that take place during the process is a blessing.”

Her close relationship with her clients is what Gunnells considers to be the best part of her work. She seeks to be a trusted, knowledgeable resource not only for her clients who are in the market, but also for clients who are not actively in the market “who seek information with respect to their property values and potential projects and how that might affect or enhance value relative to their long range real estate goals,” she said.