Women of Hoover: Karen Jenkins - Hoover Florist

At Hoover Florist, Karen Jenkins is following in her mother and grandparents’ footsteps as a florist. Though she originally wanted to be an accountant, Jenkins said she loves the way her job brightens other people’s days.

“I really enjoy working with flowers and just putting smiles on people’s faces, because I think that’s what flowers do for people,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins’ mother started Hoover Florist in 1981. She was the first to teach Jenkins how to arrange flowers, a practice that takes a long time to master. The shop moved to its larger space in Hoover Court in 2006, and Jenkins said they continue to stay busy providing arrangements for holidays, major events and everyday bouquets. Hoover Florist also sells gifts, clothing and special occasion gift baskets.

Many of Jenkins’ customers are frequent visitors to the shop, and she makes a point to learn their floral likes and dislikes so that future arrangements match their tastes. Even when they move away, some customers continue to call Hoover Florist just to continue the friendships they’ve made.

“After several years of doing it, you just kind of know,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she believes her grandparents and mother would be proud of the way Hoover Florist has flourished. She likes to know that every flower leaving her shop will be “giving somebody a happy [moment] during the day.”

Hoover Florist is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.