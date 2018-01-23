× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. 8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream opened its door Dec. 10 in Hoover. The new ice cream shop specializes in rolled ice cream. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Sarah Finnegan. Megan Dean and her daughter Paisley watch as an 8 Degrees Fahrenheit Ice Cream employee prepares their rolled ice cream creation Dec. 10. Prev Next

In recent weeks, Hoover has added another ice cream shop to its ranks: 8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream.

Originally started in Atlanta, the 8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream business has grown to include seven locations throughout the Southeast, according to its website. The Hoover location is the first in the state and is located in the Colonial Promenade in Hoover along Alabama 150.

“They’re pretty popular over there [in Atlanta],” franchise owner Vijay Kumar said. “And I think Hoover is one of the best places to start with.”

After he and his family tried 8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream, they decided to bring it back to Alabama. But this ice cream shop puts a twist on an old classic — or, rather, a roll.

Specializing in rolled ice cream, 8 Fahrenheit creates artwork out of ice cream in front of customer’s eyes. Kumar said people customize their dish by choosing additional toppings and altering menu additions, but there are also 20 pre-designed options to choose from.

“You just roll your own,” Kumar said.

The space is designed with four rolling stations that customers can view as they order, and customers can take their order to go or eat it at the shop.

“I think it’s pretty exciting for them to watch [their order be rolled],” he said. “Normally people get really excited when we give them the finished product.”

Depending on how tightly the ice cream is rolled, a cup can hold six to seven rolls, Kumar said, adding that while he was training, he saw many customers taking photos of the ice cream when it was done.

“It’s … eye candy, too,” he said. “And it’s really fun to make it.” But it isn’t easy.

He said rolling the ice cream has to be done at a particular speed depending on the temperature of the station. If the station is warmer, it needs to be rolled faster. If it is cooler, it can be rolled slower.

The ideal temperature is anything under eight degrees, hence the name of the business. “It’s not as easy as it looks,” he said.

His favorite is the Manchee, which is the mango base with lychee fruit mixed in and rolled into sections. He then tops it with additional mango sauce and lychee toppings to “bring out the flavors,” he said.

Although there aren’t any particular combinations that stick out as customer favorites, Kumar said they do plan on having seasonal bases, such as pumpkin spice or mint.

Kumar sees this type of ice cream shop catering to everyone, as you’re never too old or too young for a sweet treat. “Ice cream is for everybody,” he said.

He doesn’t think opening in the winter will be a problem either, partly because of the location and partly because there is always a time for ice cream.

“But, we’ll be really busy in the summertime,” he said.

While this location is going to start just with ice cream and sodas, he hopes to expand later and add more items to their repertoire.

“We are really excited to bring [8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream] to Hoover,” Kumar said.

8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream is open seven days a week from noon to 10 p.m., although Kumar said they will be extending their hours closer to summer. For more information, go to eat8f.com or find the local ice cream shop at “8 degrees F” on Facebook. The shop can also be reachedat 848-7400.