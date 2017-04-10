New banquet hall planned in former Martini's Ultra Lounge off Lorna Road

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Soiree Event Gallery 1 The Soiree Event Gallery plans to open as a banquet hall in the former location of Martini's Ultra Lounge at 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane in Hoover, Alabama. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Soiree Event Gallery 2 The Soiree Event Gallery plans to open as a banquet hall in the former location of Martini's Ultra Lounge at 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane in Hoover, Alabama. The building was still being remodeled to accommodate the new business on April 10, 2017. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Soiree Event Gallery 3 The Soiree Event Gallery plans to open as a banquet hall in the former location of Martini's Ultra Lounge at 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane in Hoover, Alabama. The building was still being remodeled to accommodate the new business on April 10, 2017. Prev Next

A new banquet hall is planning to open in Hoover in two to three weeks in the former location of Martini’s Ultra Lounge off Lorna Road, the owner of the business said tonight.

Parvez Mulji plans to open the Soiree Event Gallery at 2132 Lorna Ridge Lane. It’s on the back side of the same building that houses Bumpers Billiards, right next to the Carmike 10 discount movie theater.

The Soiree Event Gallery will take up about 18,000 square feet of the building, while Bumpers keeps its existing 7,000 square feet, Mulji said.

Mulji, who also owns the Chevron gasoline station on U.S. 31 across from the Carmike 10 movie theater in Vestavia Hills, said he had always wanted to get into the banquet hall business and felt there was a void in the Hoover area for such a facility.

When his company tried to find a location for corporate events, he had trouble finding a location with enough event space and parking, he said. He finally ran across the former Martini’s space, he said.

His business will have two banquet areas — one that seats about 400 people and another that seats about 200, he said.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight recommended the City Council approve Mulji’s request to offer live entertainment in the business, limited to live bands and disc jockeys for weddings, engagement parties, corporate parties, birthday parties and other private parties that are not open to the public.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, who sits on the zoning board, said he is glad to see Mulji plans to operate a family-friendly establishment. Many people have had concerns about prior problems at that location, Shaw said. In December 2012, two women were shot and killed at Martini’s Ultra Lounge.

Mulji’s request to offer live entertainment now goes to the Hoover City Council for consideration.

