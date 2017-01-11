Jerome Morgan Jr. elected president of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jerome Morgan Jr. Dec 2016 Jerome Morgan Jr., the owner of the Oncort Professional Services commercial cleaning company, is the 2017 president for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jerome Morgan Jr., the owner of the Oncort Professional Services commercial cleaning company, has been elected as the new president of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

Morgan has served on the Hoover chamber’s board of directors for the past five years and is to be installed as the 2017 president at the chamber’s Jan. 19 luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel.

Morgan, 42, was born in Chicago, raised in Los Angeles and moved to Birmingham when he was in high school. He graduated from West End High School in 1993 and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Alabama A&M University in 2001.

He worked in a West Corp. call center in Huntsville for about two years and then for a T-Mobile call center in Hoover for about eight years, he said.

The last couple of years with T-Mobile, he owned a Jan-Pro cleaning franchise but then six years ago formed his own company, which is based in Birmingham. He and his wife live in Fultondale.

Morgan said he is honored, humbled and happy to serve the Hoover community as president of the chamber.

Joel Smith, general manager of the Hendrick Hoover Auto Mall, had been slated to become chamber president in 2017 but was unable to do so because of scheduling conflicts. Morgan, who had been slated to become president in 2018, swapped places with Smith.

The chamber also at its Jan. 19 meeting is scheduled to recognize its 2016 Member of the Year, Board Member of the Year and Ambassador of the Year.

Networking starts at 11:15 a.m., and the luncheon starts at noon. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members and members without reservations, if space is available. To reserve a spot, visit the chamber website at hooverchamber.org or call 988-5672.