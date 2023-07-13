YMCA of Greater Birmingham announces free memberships for 7th-graders throughout the school year

× Expand Kamp Fender The Hoover YMCA is located at the intersection of John Hawkins parkway and South Shades Crest road. The YMCA is known the largest non-profit organization nationally. (Kamp Fender)

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is now offering 7th-graders free memberships to the Y throughout the school year, an initiative designed to serve young teens during a critical time in their lives.

"At the YMCA, we believe in the transformative power of investing in teenagers,” says Jude Dooley, YMCA of Greater Birmingham’s Chief Operating Officer. “It is our responsibility to equip them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. By investing in their physical, mental and emotional well-being, we are not only shaping their individual journeys, but also building stronger communities for generations to come."

As members, 7th-graders are able to independently access all seven YMCA branches and their facilities and programs, including the fitness center, gym, group exercise classes and pools.

"All of our YMCA locations have an abundance of options where teenagers can discover their passions, develop essential life skills and forge meaningful connections with peers and mentors. We are excited to welcome all teens and their friends to the YMCA!” adds Dooley.

Parents and guardians can visit ymcabham.org/7thgrade/ for more information. After attending a parent/child orientation, families will receive next steps for joining.

About the YMCA of Greater Birmingham

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is a charitable organization dedicated to making our community a healthier place to live. Throughout the Greater Birmingham area, the Y is engaged in every neighborhood, nurturing the potential of children and teens, improving the community’s health and well-being, and providing opportunities to give back and support others. That’s why we focus on our work in three areas: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility. Learn more about the YMCA of Greater Birmingham at ymcabham.org.