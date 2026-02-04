Valentine’s Day in Hoover: Dining spots and couple-friendly activities

× Expand Jubilee Joe's

Treat your special someone to an elegant dinner this Valentine’s Day season. From opulent eateries to cozy events couples can check out, you won’t want to miss your chance to show your date how much you care.

Date-Night Dining

Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant: Located at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 114, this lively spot brings bold flavors and a beachy vibe to the heart of Alabama. You’ll find everything from char-grilled oysters and seafood boils to po’ boys and gumbo, with plenty of options that keep the average meal under $30 per person.

Expand Nori Hibachi Ramen Sushi Bar

Nori Hibachi Ramen Sushi Bar: Grab your loved one and bring them on a ramen date at Nori Hibachi Ramen Sushi bar at 2760 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 108. Guests can enjoy everything from shareable appetizers to flavorful mains and optional dessert. It’s ideal if you’re looking for something eat-out worthy without breaking the bank.

Expand Baha Burger

Baha Burger: Located at 4745 Chace Circle, this laid back yet inventive burger joint delivers big on flavor and fun. With gourmet burgers crafted from fresh, never-frozen patties, house-made sauces, hand-cut fries and an ambiance that mixes surf-shack charm with casual comfort, it’s a spot where indulgence meets approachability.

Expand Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen

Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen: Located at 5532 Grove Blvd., Farrelly’s brings modern Southern fare to a sophisticated yet comfortable setting. The menu features standout entrees like blackened laguna salmon and grilled beef tenderloin, paired with polished sides and a full craft cocktail and wine list.

J. Alexander’s: Located at 3320 Galleria Circle, J. Alexander’s offers a polished, upscale dining experience centered around wood-fired steaks, fresh seafood and American dishes. The atmosphere feels refined yet comfortable, making it perfect for a date night or special occasion. With attentive service, a full cocktail and wine selection and beautifully plated entrees, it’s a spot where you can slow down and enjoy an elevated meal.

Things to Do Together

Expand Moss Rock Preserve

Take a hike in the Moss Rock Preserve: The 350-acre nature preserve offers a beautiful escape right in Hoover — trails, streams and a boulder field make it more than just a “walk in the park.”

Hit the lanes: Try mini bowling at the Tap-Ins golf simulator in Knox Square or visit one of the full bowling alleys just outside of Hoover (Vestavia Bowl, Oak Mountain Lanes or Bowlero Riverview). This gives you a playful, competitive date without the pressure of a fancy setting. You can add arcade games between frames to keep the energy fun and casual. It’s great for a first date or a relaxed night out.

Expand Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe

Grab a scoop: Grab some cold treats at one of the city’s ice cream shops, such as Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe, The Whole Scoop, Near Me, Baskin-Robbins or Kilwins.