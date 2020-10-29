Tree lighting event adjusts to ensure safety

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ruthie Halbrooks, 3, left, and her sister Rylee, 3, look at the ornaments on the tree at Hoover City Hall during the 2019 Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The city of Hoover plans to have its annual Christmas tree lighting outside Hoover City Hall on Dec. 1, but this year’s event will look a lot different than it has in previous years due to COVID-19, Events Coordinator Erin Colbaugh said.

“We’re trying to kind of spread things out a little more,” Colbaugh said.

The event is the city’s official kickoff for the Christmas season and the date on which the estimated 62,000 or more lights are turned on the 43-foot-tall tree in the grassy area along U.S. 31.

In year’s past, the event has included a snack buffet with cookies, hot chocolate and other treats, as well as music by a school band and elementary school choir. But COVID-19 is complicating things this year, so the event likely will be much different, Colbaugh said.

“We’re just trying to recreate an event to make it a memorable event for everybody in a different way than we normally have,” she said.

City officials will review guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama and Jefferson County health departments to make it as safe as possible, Colbaugh said.

Historically, Santa Claus has paid a visit and taken pictures with children. This year, they’re not sure Santa will be able to have children sit in his lap at the event, but they’re trying to make sure he has a part in the night’s festivities. Colbaugh also is trying to arrange for a professional photographer to be there to take family Christmas portraits.

The Hoover Public Library will close at 3 p.m. that day to free up the library parking lot across the street from City Hall for the event. The portion of Municipal Lane between the library and City Hall also will close for the event to keep the area safer.