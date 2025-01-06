Tattersall Park plan won't go to Hoover council in January

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover The proposed new development plan for 33 undeveloped acres in Tattersall Park includes 170 apartments for people ages 55 and older, 107 additional apartments, 30 condominiums, a 125-room hotel and up to 45,000 square feet of other commercial space.

A proposal to build up to 355 apartments and condominiums in Tattersall Park near Greystone won’t be going to the Hoover City Council in January, Council President John Lyda said.

The developers of Tattersall Park have asked for a one-month delay to allow more time to try to reach a more suitable compromise with residents who are opposing the plan, Lyda said.

The proposal originally was scheduled for a first reading with the Hoover City Council on Monday, Jan. 6, and for a public hearing and vote on Jan. 21, but now, the first reading likely will take place Feb. 3, and the public hearing and vote will be set for Feb. 17, Lyda and City Clerk Wendy Dickerson said.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 9 voted 6-2 in favor of amending the zoning plan for Tattersall Park in accordance with the developers’ request, but the zoning board's vote is only a recommendation to the City Council.

Ebsco Industries and partner CR-Endeavors said then they want to build 170 apartments for people ages 55 and older, 107 additional apartments and 30 condominiums as part of a mixed-use development on 33 undeveloped acres in Tattersall Park, which is between Greystone and Alabama 119.

The development plans also call for a 125-room hotel and up to 45,000 square feet of other commercial space. However, if the hotel has not been developed within three years or before 75% of the 55+ apartments have been completed, the developer has the option to convert the hotel space into 48 more apartments. Also, if the condos aren’t selling well enough within that same timeframe, the developer has the option to convert the condominium spaces into apartments as well.

The condominiums were considered a concession to Greystone residents who said they preferred condominiums over apartments. However, many Greystone residents and other nearby communities still weren’t satisfied with Ebsco’s concessions and opposed the plan before the zoning board.

Ashley Lovell, one of the leaders of the opponents from Greystone, said she was pleased with the delay.

“It’s good news for us because it means we kind of got in the way of their plans,” Lovell said. “This is a very important issue to our community.”

The delay will not diminish the amount of opposition to Ebsco’s plan, she said. Greystone residents have opposed residential development in Tattersall Park for 25 years, and they are still just as passionate about it, she said.