Youth track meet welcomes first-time athletes at Hoover High

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephen Burns

Over the Mountain Track Club will host the OTM Mary Birdwell Memorial Meet on Saturday, May 30, at Hoover High School, inviting young athletes from across the area to participate in a welcoming summer track meet environment.

Organizers say one of the goals of the meet is to encourage participation from “unattached” athletes — children who are not part of an organized summer track team or club. The event is designed to give first-time participants an opportunity to try track and field in a low-pressure, family-friendly setting.

Kids can compete in age-appropriate events including sprints, distance races and field events. No prior experience or club affiliation is required.

The club also has created an online guide for families new to track and field explaining how to register, what to expect at meets and how events operate.

Founded in 2016, Over the Mountain Track Club was created after local families expressed interest in more youth track opportunities in the Hoover area. The club focuses on helping athletes grow both in sports and character while introducing them to events including sprints, distance running, javelin, shot put and long jump.

More information, including registration instructions for unattached athletes, is available at otmtrackclub.com/unattached-athletes.