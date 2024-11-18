Weekend Wrap-Up: Bucs, Jags keep moving on

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover's Jeremiah Tabb(2) returns a kickoff during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

The second round of the high school football playoffs always seems to provide one of those nights that you never see coming.

This season, that came in the form of four of the six Under the Lights teams remaining falling short. Only Hoover and Spain Park survived to fight another day, while Homewood, Mountain Brook, Clay-Chalkville and Vestavia Hills suffered season-ending defeats.

Hoover played in the most thrilling game of the evening, with Matthew Daibes’ third overtime field goal pushing the Bucs across the finish line for 32-29 victory. The Bucs got up big, Opelika stormed back to take the lead, Hoover forced overtime, then they went back and forth from there.

The Bucs were knocked out in the semifinals five straight years before bowing out in the second round last fall, and they will be looking to make their first appearance in the state championship game since 2017, when they polished off back-to-back state titles.

Spain Park is still rolling, improving to 12-0 after knocking off Russell County 45-30 in the second round of the 6A playoffs. The Jags were up 31-7 at the half, for what it’s worth. The biggest test of the year comes this Friday, as Spain Park travels south to play Saraland. If the Jags find a way to win that one, they might become the favorites to win it all.

Clay-Chalkville will not be able to defend its state championship after a 31-21 loss to Muscle Shoals. The teams exchanged the lead three times in the fourth, but the Trojans went ahead for good with three minutes to play. It was a strong season for the Cougars, but they will be disappointed about being put out in the second round.

Homewood engaged in a back-and-forth affair with Fort Payne before falling 35-32 in the second round. The Patriots led after three quarters, but were unable to hold onto that lead in the final quarter. Homewood finished the year with a 9-3 record, the Patriots’ 13th straight year in the playoffs. The Patriots are also seemingly heading into 2025 with a confident Kaleb Carson at quarterback. He totaled over 400 yards in the final game.

Mountain Brook ran into the force that is Parker, falling 28-7. The Spartans were unable to duplicate their successes from the first time the teams played this year. Mountain Brook surrendered 366 rushing yards in the game, as Parker scored twice in the second quarter and held on from there. The Spartans have made the playoffs nine straight years and advanced to at least the second round in five straight seasons.

Vestavia Hills finished the year 6-6 after its 42-21 loss to Central-Phenix City in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Rebels gave up a defensive touchdown on the second play of the game and never recovered against a stout Central team. The Rebels maneuvered one of the toughest schedules imaginable this season and still advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

With all of that said, Hoover and Spain Park are the only Under the Lights teams still in action. Hoover heads to Central this Friday, while Spain Park travels all the way to Saraland.

This is a weekly column from sports editor Kyle Parmley. Follow him on X at @KyleParmley.

