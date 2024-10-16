Week 9 Under the Lights: Bucs face Thompson for region title

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover's Reggie Jackson (6) tightropes down the sideline during a game between Hoover High School and Oak Mountain High School on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

There are only two weeks remaining in region play. Several games this week will decide region titles across the state, including a couple in the area.

Hoover (6-2) at Thompson (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 56-6; Thompson beats Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45-20.

What to watch: This matchup has been one of the state’s most anticipated over the last eight years, in the regular season and in the playoffs. One of them has won Region 3 every season since 2016. That streak will continue this year, as the two 5-0 teams in the region face off this Friday night. Neither team’s offense has been as explosive as seen in years past, so this game has the makings of a defensive struggle.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hoover 21-11 on Oct. 27, 2023. Hoover has a 24-9 edge in the series, with Thompson holding a 9-4 edge since 2017.

Next week: Hoover hosts longtime rival Vestavia Hills to wrap up the regular season; Thompson hosts Prattville.

Spain Park (7-0) vs. Calera (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park blew out Chelsea 31-3; Calera beat Chilton County 35-21.

What to watch: Spain Park has navigated the toughest games in the region, after knocking off Chelsea last week. The Jags will need to remain focused to finish off a strong regular season over the next few weeks, but proved last week to be one of the top teams in Class 6A.

Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Calera 55-0 on Aug. 25, 2023. The Jags have won both previous meetings.

Next week: Spain Park hits the road to play Chilton County; Calera hosts Helena.

Mountain Brook (5-3) at Huffman (1-6)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 17

: Thursday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Huffman High School

Last week: Mountain Brook got past Pinson Valley 47-30; Huffman lost to Clay-Chalkville 66-12.

What to watch: Mountain Brook had a more difficult time last week with Pinson Valley than it bargained for, but the Spartans should cruise to a victory this week, as the region grind continues. Huffman is a much-improved team over last season, when the Vikings went scoreless for the entire season. They have only been shut out once this season, but should not be a serious threat to the Spartans this week.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Huffman 48-7 on Sept. 10, 2021. Mountain Brook leads the series 17-13 and has won nine of the last 10 meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook wraps up the regular season at Shades Valley on Thursday; Huffman hosts Oxford.

Chelsea (6-1) vs. Helena (4-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Spain Park 31-3; Helena blew out Pelham 42-2.

What to watch: Chelsea will look to rebound after its first loss of the season. Head coach Todd Cassity called his team a resilient group following the disappointing defeat to Spain Park and expressed no concern about his Hornets bouncing back. Helena is a solid team as well and the winner of this game will likely end up as the region’s second seed. The Huskies lost three in a row in the middle of the year, all to formidable opponents.

Last meeting: Helena beat Chelsea 50-14 on Aug. 24, 2023. The teams have split 10 meetings, with Helena winning five of the last six.

Next week: Chelsea pays a visit to Benjamin Russell; Helena wraps up the regular season with a trip to Calera.

Clay-Chalkville (7-0) at Oxford (7-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Oxford High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew past Huffman 66-12; Oxford took an open date.

What to watch: This matchup of top five teams in Class 6A will decide the Region 6 title. Both have been excellent so far this season. Clay-Chalkville has played a couple close games, winning defensive struggles against Thompson and Mountain Brook. Oxford has won some close ones as well, edging Moody and Mountain Brook by a combined four points. Clay-Chalkville boasts one of the elite defenses in the state, and could give them a slight edge in this one.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Oxford 28-14 on Oct. 20, 2023. The Cougars hold a 14-5 lead in the series.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville stays on the road with a trip to Pinson Valley; Oxford travels to Huffman to wrap up the region slate.

Oak Mountain (3-4) at Hewitt-Trussville (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 42-14; Hewitt-Trussville took down Prattville 49-7.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is hoping to hit its stride toward the end of the regular season, as the Huskies are in the driver’s seat for the third seed out of Region 3. In order to achieve that, they have to continue winning. They will face an Oak Mountain team better than its record would indicate. The Eagles have continued to show how much improved they are from a season ago and are not a pushover by any stretch.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Oak Mountain 42-7 on Sept. 8, 2023. Hewitt holds a 9-3 edge in the series and has won the last eight.

Next week: Oak Mountain returns home for a game with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Hewitt-Trussville travels to Tuscaloosa County to wrap up the region slate and regular season.

Homewood (6-1) vs. Parker (7-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood took an open date; Parker shut out Minor 37-0.

What to watch: This game will determine Region 5 superiority, as the Patriots and Thundering Herd enter the game unbeaten in the region. Parker certainly enters this game as the favorite, having proven itself as one of the top teams in Class 6A and in the state as a whole. The Thundering Herd have already notched wins this season over Mountain Brook and Hoover among others. Homewood will have a healthy Will Myers back, after the quarterback went down with an injury in the Gardendale game.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Parker 20-14 on Sept. 8, 2017. The teams have split two previous meetings.

Next week: Homewood travels to Minor; Parker plays at Woodlawn to wrap up the regular season.

John Carroll (2-6) vs. Corner (6-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Briarwood 21-17; Corner beat Hayden 28-8.

What to watch: John Carroll played potentially its best game of the year despite losing to Briarwood last week. The Cavs showed the ability to move the ball and played solidly on defense all four quarters in the contest. The record disparity between the Cavs and Corner is stark, but there is hope for John Carroll. Corner is battling some injuries and John Carroll is trending up.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between John Carroll and Corner.

Next week: John Carroll takes an open date; Corner hosts Carver-Birmingham in the region finale.

Vestavia Hills (3-4) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew past Oak Mountain 42-14; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hoover 56-6.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills should be able to notch a third straight win this week, as the Rebels attempt to stay in prime playoff position. They will need to avoid looking ahead to one of their biggest games of the year, a rivalry game at Hoover next week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 45-0 on Oct. 27, 2023. The Rebels hold a 14-6 edge in the series and have won the last nine.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Hoover for a rivalry game; Tuscaloosa County returns home to play Hewitt-Trussville.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

