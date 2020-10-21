Week 9 Football Primer: Bucs, Jags wrap up region play

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park WR Jaylen Ward (1) attempts to catch a touchdown pass during a game between Vestavia Hills and Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

Many teams conclude region play this week, with a few playoff spots and seeding still to be determined. Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Spain Park (2-6) at Tuscaloosa County (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Spain Park lost to Vestavia Hills 32-7. Tuscaloosa County was defeated by Hoover 48-21.

What to watch: Both teams wrap up Class 7A, Region 3 play on Friday, with the Jags looking to avoid a winless region slate.

Last meeting: Tuscaloosa County knocked off Spain Park 42-21 on Oct. 24, 2019. The Jags have won six of the eight all-time meetings.

Hoover (9-0) at Thompson (9-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Hoover ran away from Tuscaloosa County in the second half to win 48-21. Thompson knocked off Oak Mountain 49-21.

What to watch: This matchup of unbeatens serves as the Class 7A, Region 3 title game, as both teams finish off the region slate with Friday’s game. Both have gotten to 6-0 in the region in much the same dominant fashion. Both teams have shown explosive offenses, while Thompson’s defense appears to be playing better entering the contest. The Warriors have pitched two shutouts in the last four games.

Last meeting: Thompson pulled away late to beat Hoover 48-30 on Sept. 6, 2019. Hoover still leads the series 22-4, but has dropped three of the last four.

Chelsea (3-5) at Mountain Brook (7-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Chelsea struggled in a 35-12 loss to Shades Valley. Mountain Brook shut out Homewood 28-0.

What to watch: Mountain Brook locked up the Class 6A, Region 5 title last week and will aim to finish off a perfect region slate this Friday. Chelsea has struggled offensively much of the season and will have its work cut out against a stout Spartans defense.

Last meeting: Chelsea and Mountain Brook have never met before.

Briarwood (6-2) at Homewood (5-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Briarwood took an open date. Homewood fell to Mountain Brook 28-0.

What to watch: Both teams are playing the final game of the region slate, with the winner of this contest earning the second seed in the region. The Lions are coming off an open week, while Homewood is looking for some offense after being shut out by Mountain Brook.

Last meeting: Homewood shut out Briarwood 27-0 on Sept. 11, 2015. Homewood leads the all-time series 10-4.

Oak Mountain (6-2) at Hewitt-Trussville (7-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Field – Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Thompson 49-21. Hewitt-Trussville cruised past Gadsden City 48-12.

What to watch: Both teams are assured of playoff berths out of Class 7A, Region 3 and are merely playing for seeding purposes this Friday to cap off the region slate. The winner of the contest will earn the third seed, with the loser relegated to fourth. Both teams are looking at a road playoff game in two weeks.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Oak Mountain 50-33 on Sept. 6, 2019. The Huskies have won five of eight meetings and have scored at least 50 points in each of the last three.

John Carroll (3-5) vs. Wenonah (3-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll was defeated by Pleasant Grove 48-7. Wenonah lost to Carver-Birmingham 6-0.

What to watch: John Carroll has dropped three in a row, but that is largely to do with the brutal schedule of playing Pleasant Grove and Ramsay in consecutive weeks. The Cavs have a chance to finish Class 5A, Region 5 play on a high note.

Last meeting: Wenonah won a tight contest 29-27 over John Carroll on Oct. 17, 2019. The Dragons have won six of eight meetings all time.

Vestavia Hills (2-6) at Gadsden City (3-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Titan Stadium – Gadsden City High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills ran away from Spain Park 32-7. Gadsden City fell to Hewitt-Trussville 48-12.

What to watch: Friday’s game will mark the final Class 7A, Region 3 game in the head coaching career of Buddy Anderson. The Rebels will miss the playoffs in Anderson’s final season, but his team has a chance to finish with consecutive region victories.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills and Gadsden City have never met on the gridiron.

Clay-Chalkville (6-2) at Huffman (4-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium – Huffman High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville lost to Pinson Valley 27-10. Huffman snapped a five-game losing streak with a 54-6 win over Woodlawn.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville suffered its first loss last week in the Class 6A, Region 6 title game, relegating the Cougars to the second seed from the region after the loss to Pinson Valley. Huffman will not make the playoffs in Bill Smith’s first year as the head coach, but the Vikings were much improved this season.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked out Huffman 24-6 on Oct. 25, 2019. The Cougars hold a 13-5 lead in the all-time series.

Pinson Valley (6-2) at Jasper (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 23

: Friday, Oct. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jasper High School

Last week: Pinson Valley knocked off Clay-Chalkville 27-10. Jasper defeated Mortimer Jordan 36-21.

What to watch: Pinson Valley wrapped up the Class 6A, Region 6 title last week with its win over Clay-Chalkville and can complete a perfect region slate with a win over Jasper.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley shut out Jasper 35-0 on Sept. 22, 2017. The teams have split four previous meetings.