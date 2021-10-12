Week 8 Football Primer: Bucs head to Tuscaloosa County

× Expand Hoover running back Josh Giddens (21) breaks a tackle on his way to a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Spain Park High School in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.

Two weeks of region play remain, with several teams still fighting to earn playoff berths.

Mountain Brook (6-1) at Homewood (5-2)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Briarwood 14-0 in a defensive struggle; Homewood suffered a shocking 10-8 upset at Shades Valley.

What to watch: Only one unbeaten team remains in Class 6A, Region 5 after last week, with Mountain Brook beating Briarwood and Homewood being knocked off at Shades Valley. Homewood has a chance to redeem itself against a strong region foe this week. The Patriots offense will have its hands full with a stiff Mountain Brook defense. The Spartans will lock up the region title with a win.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Homewood 28-0 on Oct. 15, 2020. Mountain Brook holds a 19-15 edge in a series that dates back to 1972.

Chelsea (3-4) vs. Shades Valley (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea pulled off a late comeback to defeat Huffman 41-34; Shades Valley pulled off a 10-8 upset win over Homewood.

What to watch: Chelsea has turned things around after dropping four straight games to begin the year, as the Hornets have won their last three contests and are in prime position for a playoff berth if they can knock off the Mounties. Shades Valley has struggled much of the season, but earned a big win last week and comes in with momentum.

Last meeting: Chelsea earned a 35-12 win over Shades Valley on Oct. 16, 2020, in the first meeting between the two programs.

Hewitt-Trussville (6-2) at Gadsden City (5-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Titan Stadium – Gadsden City High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville scored three touchdowns in the final 1:36 to beat Vestavia Hills 49-35; Gadsden City suffered a 41-7 loss to Thompson.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville would appear to lock up a playoff spot with a win over the Titans on Friday night. That seemed to be an uphill battle during the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Vestavia Hills, as the Huskies had to rally to snatch that game away in the final minutes. Gadsden City is much improved this season, but the Huskies are the better team.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville coasted to a 48-12 win on Oct. 16, 2020. The Huskies hold a 9-6 edge in the series and have won three straight.

Hoover (8-0) at Tuscaloosa County (1-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Hoover knocked off rival Spain Park 52-10; Tuscaloosa County suffered a 47-3 defeat to Oak Mountain.

What to watch: Tuscaloosa County serves as the final obstacle before the showdown next week between the Bucs and Thompson for the region crown. It will be important for the Bucs to not overlook the Wildcats, but this should serve as a final tune-up heading into the big game.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 48-21 on Oct. 16, 2020. Hoover holds a 16-5 lead in the series and has won the last 10 meetings.

Oak Mountain (6-1) at Thompson (8-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Oak Mountain blew out Tuscaloosa County 47-3; Thompson cruised past Gadsden City 41-7.

What to watch: Oak Mountain has won six games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history and is coming up on three tough games to wrap up the regular season. The challenge will be monumental against a Thompson team that is being discussed among the best to ever play high school football in Alabama. The Warriors have yet to allow more than nine points in a game and have surrendered just three touchdowns all season. Last week’s output of 41 points was also their lowest of the season.

Last meeting: Thompson moved to a 49-21 win over Oak Mountain on Oct. 16, 2020. The Eagles hold a 9-8 edge in the series but Thompson has won the last four.

Spain Park (1-6) at Vestavia Hills (1-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Spain Park was taken down by rival Hoover 52-10; Vestavia Hills suffered a tough 49-35 loss to Hewitt-Trussville.

What to watch: Though they have the same record, these two teams enter the game going in slightly different directions. Spain Park has had a rough go of it in recent weeks, losing its last six games. Vestavia has continued to show improvement throughout the year and in many ways, should have beaten Hewitt-Trussville last week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills dominated Spain Park 32-7 on Oct. 16, 2020. Vestavia holds a 12-6 edge in the series and has won the last three meetings.

John Carroll (3-4) vs. Pleasant Grove (6-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll suffered a 28-6 loss to Ramsay; Pleasant Grove got past Parker 42-28.

What to watch: John Carroll’s playoff hopes suffered a crucial blow in last week’s loss and the challenge this week is against an unbeaten Pleasant Grove squad (its only loss was a forfeit). The Cavs have struggled offensively of lately, scoring just 12 total points over the last three games.

Last meeting: Pleasant Grove blew out John Carroll 48-7 on Oct. 16, 2020. Pleasant Grove has an 8-6 edge in the series.

Clay-Chalkville (7-0) at Pinson Valley (5-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew past Mortimer Jordan 58-9; Pinson Valley took its open date.

What to watch: These two region foes and bitter rivals face off this week. Clay-Chalkville has looked all but unbeatable over its first seven games and Pinson Valley is not at the same level as last year’s state championship team, but the Indians have proven to be the Cougars’ kryptonite in recent years. Clay won the first 10 meetings between the two schools, but Pinson broke through in 2016 and has taken the last seven meetings.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Clay-Chalkville 27-10 on Oct. 16, 2020. Two of the seven straight Pinson wins have come in the Class 6A semifinals.