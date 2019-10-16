Week 8 Football Primer: Bucs looking for 500th win

× Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover Football Hoover wide receiver Colby Davis(83) leads the team onto the field during a game between Spain Park and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Hoover Met

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Vestavia Hills (5-2) at Hoover (6-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

Last week: Hoover outlasted rival Spain Park 42-35. Vestavia Hills fell short against top-ranked Thompson 35-21.

What to watch: It remains to be seen when Hoover star quarterback Robby Ashford will return (ankle), but Josh Lundy has led the Bucs to wins the last two weeks. Vestavia Hills hung tough with unbeaten Thompson last week, but the Rebels will need to rebound quickly against another high-caliber opponent.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Vestavia Hills 31-14 on Oct. 19, 2018. Hoover leads the long-running rivalry 34-20.

What it means: Hoover has already locked up a playoff berth, but a win would keep the Bucs in the running to host a first-round playoff game. A win would also be the 500th in Hoover history. A Vestavia Hills win would lock the Rebels into the playoffs.

Oak Mountain (3-4) at Spain Park (2-5)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain ran away from Tuscaloosa County 53-32. Spain Park was edged out by rival Hoover 42-35.

What to watch: Both teams have had more downs than ups this fall and are looking to finish the season strong. Last week, Oak Mountain exceeded its best offensive output of the season by 20 points, while Spain Park was with Hoover every step of the way. It’s apparent neither team has quit.

Last meeting: Spain Park handled Oak Mountain 21-0 on Oct. 19, 2018. Spain Park has won 13 of 17 games in the series.

What it means: Oak Mountain still has a small chance to reach the playoffs, a chance that would require the Eagles defeating Spain Park and Vestavia Hills over the next two weeks and having Vestavia fall to Hoover as well.

Mountain Brook (7-0) at Thompson (7-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Mountain Brook converted an improbable two-point conversion to beat Hewitt-Trussville 11-10. Thompson held on to beat Vestavia Hills 35-21.

What to watch: It’s a battle of unbeatens in Week 8 of the season. Thompson gets it done with a high-flying offense and a defense that holds its own, while Mountain Brook most often relies on a stingy defense and a strong running game to wear down opponents. Whichever team establishes its desired tempo will be at an advantage.

Last meeting: Thompson dispatched Mountain Brook 31-7 on Oct. 19, 2018. Mountain Brook leads the all-time series 13-8.

What it means: A Thompson win would clinch the Warriors their second region title in three years. A Mountain Brook win would leave both teams plus Hoover in the mix for the crown entering the final week of region play next week.

Briarwood (6-1) vs. Ramsay (7-1)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood beat Parker 38-28. Ramsay knocked off Wenonah 42-12.

What to watch: These two teams, along with Pleasant Grove, have distanced themselves as the class of the region. Ramsay has been nothing shy of dominant on both sides of the ball in its six-game winning streak. Briarwood is on a five-game streak and has settled on freshman Christopher Vizzina at quarterback.

Last meeting: Ramsay handed Briarwood a disappointing 21-7 loss on Oct. 19, 2018.

What it means: With a win, Ramsay would lock up the region title. A Briarwood victory would keep it a three-horse race with Pleasant Grove entering the final week of region play next week.

Chelsea (3-4) at Minor (3-4)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Minor High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Homewood 27-26. Minor took its open week.

What to watch: Chelsea has suffered consecutive defeats by a combined four points, following a string of four straight victories (the Briarwood win was later forfeited). The Hornets will need to respond quickly against a Minor team that shut out Homewood two weeks ago.

Last meeting: In the first meeting between the two schools, Chelsea edged Minor 31-27 on Oct. 19, 2018.

What it means: Both teams are firmly in the playoffs, but the winner will have the edge when it comes to grabbing a top two spot in the final region standings and a subsequent home playoff game.

Homewood (2-5) vs. Carver-Birmingham (1-6)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood edged Chelsea 27-26. Carver-Birmingham was defeated by Helena 45-13.

What to watch: Homewood snapped a three-game skid with an exciting victory over Chelsea last week, while Carver-Birmingham has just a single one-point win over scuffling Jackson-Olin. Homewood quarterback Pate Owen is expected to play this week after leaving last week’s win with an injury.

Last meeting: Homewood moved past Carver-Birmingham 27-13 on Oct. 19, 2018. The Patriots have won all three meetings between the two schools.

What it means: A win against a struggling region opponent would put the Patriots in solid position for a playoff berth.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-4) at Tuscaloosa County (0-7)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Mountain Brook 11-10 on a late two-point conversion. Tuscaloosa County fell to Oak Mountain 53-32.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville has lost four of its last five after starting the season 3-0, as injuries have ravaged the Huskies’ offense. This Friday presents an opportunity for Hewitt to notch its first region win in over a month.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville cruised past Tuscaloosa County 45-14 on Oct. 19, 2018. The Huskies have won three of four meetings between the schools.

What it means: A win would help Hewitt-Trussville avoid its first losing season since 2014.

John Carroll (2-6) vs. Wenonah (2-5)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll was shut out by Pleasant Grove 45-0. Wenonah was routed by Ramsay 42-12.

What to watch: John Carroll is on a six-game slide after winning its first two games of the year, but Wenonah is not nearly as strong this fall as in recent years. Outside of a 50-point outburst against Woodlawn, Wenonah’s offense has done next to nothing, scoring a total of 29 points over the last five games.

Last meeting: Wenonah shut out John Carroll 42-0 on Oct. 18, 2018. Wenonah leads the all-time series 5-2 (one Wenonah win forfeited).

What it means: Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Pinson Valley (5-2) at Pell City (2-5)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Pinson Valley ran past Huffman 42-12. Pell City was shut out by Clay-Chalkville 49-0.

What to watch: It appears the Oxford loss was an anomaly, as Pinson Valley has rebounded to look strong in consecutive wins over Gardendale and Huffman. Pell City has struggled on both sides of the ball, averaging just under 16 points per game and allowing over 30.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley routed Pell City 52-7 on Oct. 19, 2018. Pell City leads the all-time series 10-7.

What it means: Pinson Valley still has an outside shot at the region title, so the Indians need a win to keep those hopes alive.

Clay-Chalkville (5-2) at Oxford (7-0)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 18

: Friday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Oxford High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Pell City 49-0. Oxford maneuvered past Shades Valley 38-20.

What to watch: Oxford has been one of the success stories of the season, regularly blasting opponents and only being challenged in a big win against Pinson Valley. Clay-Chalkville has seemingly righted the ship following losses to Pinson and Gardendale.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville blew past Oxford 45-9 in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs on Nov. 23, 2018. Clay-Chalkville leads the all-time series 11-4.

What it means: A win would secure Clay-Chalkville a playoff berth for the eighth straight year.