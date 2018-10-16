Week 8 Football Primer: Bucs, Jags facing rivals

× Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS vs Hoover football 2018 David Moultry (12) holds off defender Kory Chapman (22) during a game between Spain Park and Hoover on October 12, 2018 at Jaguar Stadium.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Hoover (5-2) at Vestavia Hills (4-3)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium – Vestavia Hills High School

Last week: Hoover defeated Spain Park, 32-7; Vestavia Hills fell to Thompson, 21-20.

What to watch: Hoover seems to be hitting its stride, after beginning the season with four straight tough games. Vestavia Hills nearly pulled the upset over Thompson last week, so the Rebels’ response to the defeat will be worth noting.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off rival Vestavia Hills, 17-7, on Oct. 20, 2017. Hoover leads the all-time series, 33-20.

What it means: Both teams need a win in terms of the region standings. The Bucs need the win to stay in the hunt for the region title, while the Rebels must win the next two region games to have a chance at the playoffs.

Spain Park (1-6) at Oak Mountain (1-6)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Spain Park fell to Hoover, 32-7; Oak Mountain fell to Tuscaloosa County, 10-7.

What to watch: Both teams come into the game looking to snap a six-game losing streak after winning their season-opener.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain put forth one of its best performances of the season to win, 29-3, over Spain Park on Oct. 27, 2017. Spain Park holds a 12-4 edge in the series.

What it means: Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but one will pick up its first region win on Friday.

Mountain Brook (7-0) vs. Thompson (6-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium – Mountain Brook High School

Last week: Mountain Brook defeated Hewitt-Trussville, 20-17; Thompson defeated Vestavia Hills, 21-20.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills, a physical, run-oriented team, had success against Thompson last week, and that’s a similar brand of football to what Mountain Brook plays. The Warriors will also be challenged by Mountain Brook’s stiff defense, which has surrendered just 8.4 points per game.

Last meeting: Thompson pulled away from Mountain Brook in the second half to win, 34-10, on Nov. 17, 2017. Mountain Brook leads the series, 13-7.

What it means: The game could determine the winner of the region, with the top four teams all still with a shot to claim the title.

Briarwood (6-1) at Ramsay (7-1)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Last week: Briarwood defeated Parker, 41-7; Ramsay defeated Wenonah, 12-7.

What to watch: This game features two of the best defenses in Class 5A. Briarwood allows just 6.4 points per game, while the Ramsay defense surrenders just 8 points. That Ramsay number is even somewhat inflated, as the only time the Rams allowed double digit points was in a 28-6 loss to Pinson Valley.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Ramsay, 32-14, on Oct. 17, 2013. The Lions have won both meetings in the series.

What it means: This game will likely the winner of Region 4, with both squads coming into the game unbeaten in region play and with just one region game left after this week. Both teams appear to be in good standing to host a first-round playoff game, regardless.

Chelsea (0-7) vs. Minor (4-3)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Homewood, 34-7; Minor took its bye week.

What to watch: After showing improvement on the offensive side of the ball in its previous two games, Chelsea struggled last week against Homewood’s stout defense. Minor is playing its third road game in four weeks.

Last meeting: Chelsea and Minor have never met.

What it means: Minor is seemingly in a three-way battle for the final two playoff spots in Region 5, while Chelsea is still searching for its first win.

Homewood (6-1) at Carver-Birmingham (4-3)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Carver High School

Last week: Homewood defeated Chelsea, 34-7; Carver fell to Helena, 16-0.

What to watch: Carver’s offense has struggled in recent weeks, including a shutout loss to Helena last week. This seems to play right into Homewood’s hands, as the Patriots defense has been nothing short of dominant so far this season. Homewood is allowing just a shade over 10 points per game.

Last meeting: Homewood ran away from Carver-Birmingham, 63-8, on Sept. 21, 2007. Homewood has won both games in the series.

What it means: Homewood is attempting to keep pace with Jackson-Olin atop the region, while Carver needs a win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Clay-Chalkville (6-1) vs. Oxford (6-1)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field – Clay-Chalkville High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Pell City, 61-0; Oxford defeated Shades Valley, 47-13.

What to watch: It’s a matchup of strength against strength on both sides, as both teams feature explosive offenses and stingy defenses. Oxford has yielded just 53 points all season and Clay-Chalkville is averaging 41.9 points per game, tops in the region.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville advanced to Class 6A semifinals with a 31-15 win over Oxford on Nov. 24, 2017.

What it means: With just one region game to play after this week, the winner of this game likely sows up a first-round home playoff game.

Hewitt-Trussville (6-2) vs. Tuscaloosa County (2-5)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium – Hewitt-Trussville High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Mountain Brook, 20-17; Tuscaloosa County defeated Oak Mountain, 10-7.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is looking to rebound following its first region loss last week. Tuscaloosa County appears to be the perfect opportunity to do just that, as the Huskies celebrate homecoming this week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Tuscaloosa County, 38-14, on Sept. 4, 2015. The Huskies have won two of the three previous meetings.

What it means: The Huskies are still in a tight battle for the region title, while the Wildcats have been eliminated from postseason play.

Pinson Valley (6-1) vs. Pell City (2-5)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 19

: Friday, Oct. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium – Pinson Valley High School

Last week: Pinson Valley defeated Huffman, 41-6; Pell City fell to Clay-Chalkville, 61-0.

What to watch: The Indians appear to be hitting their stride on both sides of the ball, with the offense eclipsing 40 points and the defense surrendering single digits each of the last two weeks.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley defeated Pell City, 22-4, on Oct. 16, 2009. Pell City leads the series, 10-6.

What it means: With a win, the Indians will wrap up the Region 6 title for the second straight year.

John Carroll (1-7) at Wenonah (1-5)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 18

: Thursday, Oct. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Bell-Culpepper Stadium – Wenonah High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Pleasant Grove, 42-0; Wenonah fell to Ramsay, 12-7.

What to watch: Both teams are reeling, each having won just one game this fall. Wenonah appears to be playing much better after being shut out for three straight weeks earlier this season.

Last meeting: Wenonah knocked off John Carroll, 25-0, on Sept. 30, 2011. The Cavs have won just once in six meetings.

What it means: The winner of this game will keep its very slim playoff chances alive.