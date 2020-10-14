Week 8 Football Primer: Jags host Vestavia Hills

The high school football regular season is rapidly approaching its conclusion, with just a few weeks remaining before the playoffs begin.

Homewood (5-2) at Mountain Brook (6-1)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 15

: Thursday, Oct. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Homewood fell to previously winless Shades Valley 34-17. Mountain Brook knocked off Briarwood 17-7 in a physical contest.

What to watch: Despite the similarity in records, Mountain Brook has been the better team so far this season, falling only to the top-ranked Class 7A team in Thompson without its starting quarterback. A win would put Mountain Brook within reach of clinching the region title, while Homewood still appears to be in a good spot for a playoff berth.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Homewood 21-14 on Sept. 16, 2011. The Spartans hold an 18-15 lead in the all-time series.

Vestavia Hills (1-6) at Spain Park (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 16

: Friday, Oct. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills came up short to Hewitt-Trussville, 42-35. Spain Park lost to city rival Hoover 47-34.

What to watch: Spain Park has been eliminated from playoff contention, and another loss assures Vestavia Hills the same fate. The Jags have struggled with the Region 3 gauntlet after a strong start to the season, while Vestavia Hills has been largely competitive despite losing four of its five games played on the field.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew out Spain Park 45-7 on Sept. 6, 2019. The Rebels hold an 11-6 edge in the all-time series.

Hoover (8-0) vs. Tuscaloosa County (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 16

: Friday, Oct. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover beat city rival Spain Park 47-34 in an offensive shootout. Tuscaloosa County fell to Oak Mountain 42-21.

What to watch: Hoover needs to avoid looking ahead to its showdown at Thompson next week, but the Bucs have had no trouble dispatching the Wildcats in recent years.

Last meeting: Hoover cruised past Tuscaloosa County 44-7 on Oct. 3, 2019. The Bucs have a 15-5 edge in the all-time series.

Chelsea (3-4) at Shades Valley (1-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 16

: Friday, Oct. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High

Last week: Chelsea rallied to beat Huffman 35-34 in overtime. Shades Valley knocked off Homewood 34-17 to earn its first win.

What to watch: Both teams are still alive for a playoff berth, so this game is pivotal for each team’s chances. Shades Valley has some momentum after finally earning a win, and Chelsea has won back-to-back games for the first time all season.

Last meeting: Chelsea and Shades Valley have never met on the gridiron.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-2) vs. Gadsden City (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 16

: Friday, Oct. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Field – Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville held off Vestavia Hills 42-35. Gadsden City was shut out by Thompson 48-0.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville clinches a playoff spot with one more region victory and the Huskies should be able to earn that against a struggling Gadsden City squad. The Huskies earned a hard-fought win over the Rebels last week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Gadsden City 38-24 on Sept. 8, 2017. The Huskies hold an 8-6 edge in the all-time series.

John Carroll (3-4) at Pleasant Grove (6-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 16

: Friday, Oct. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pleasant Grove High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Ramsay 47-6. Pleasant Grove blew past Parker 47-13.

What to watch: It’s the second straight week John Carroll has been faced with the tall task of not only facing one of the best teams in Class 5A, Region 5, but also one of the top teams in the state. The Cavs hung with Ramsay for much of the first half last week before succumbing. They will have their hands full once again this week.

Last meeting: Pleasant Grove shut out John Carroll 45-0 on Oct. 11, 2019. Pleasant Grove has a narrow 7-6 edge in the all-time series.

Oak Mountain (6-1) vs. Thompson (8-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 16

: Friday, Oct. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain knocked off Tuscaloosa County 42-21. Thompson blew out Gadsden City 48-0.

What to watch: Thompson has given up a total of nine points over the last three weeks and have looked like the premier team in the entire state all season to this point. Oak Mountain will faces a tall order to keep this one close, but should the Eagles keep it close and control the clock, it could be interesting.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Oak Mountain 51-14 on Sept. 13, 2019. Oak Mountain still holds a 9-7 lead in the all-time series.

Pinson Valley (5-2) at Clay-Chalkville (7-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 16

: Friday, Oct. 16 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field – Cougar Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley took an open date last week. Clay-Chalkville shut out Mortimer Jordan 45-0.

What to watch: This game is the de facto Class 6A, Region 6 title game between two fierce rivals on the field. The Indians have held the edge in the rivalry in recent years, but they haven’t played since Sept. 25 in a one-point loss to Ramsay. Clay-Chalkville finally got back on the field after two off weeks last Thursday and showed no signs of rust.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Clay-Chalkville 31-7 on Sept. 13, 2019. After the Cougars won the first 10 games in the series, Pinson Valley has won the last six meetings.