Week 7 Preview: Jags head to Tuscaloosa County

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park football takes the field during a game between Thompson and Spain Park on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Photo by Todd Lester

After a non-region week, all the teams in this area return to region play. As the second half of the season arrives, the games become even more crucial, and wins even more difficult to come by. Here’s a look at the games Starnes Media will be covering this week.

Briarwood (3-2) at Helena (6-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 6

: Friday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Last week: Briarwood shut out Oak Mountain 21-0; Helena blew past Jackson-Olin 49-6.

What to watch: This will be Briarwood’s most stern test since opening the season with two superior opponents. The Lions have really rounded into form in recent weeks, notably beating Pelham in an important region game and shutting out a Class 7A opponent for the first time in program history last week. Helena has proven to be one of the top teams in 6A so far, highlighted by an elite running attack. The Huskies’ closest game so far was a two-touchdown victory over Homewood.

Last meeting: In the first meeting between the two teams, Briarwood defeated Helena 31-21 on Sept. 30, 2022.

Next week: Briarwood heads to Calera for another region game, while Helena has an open date.

Vestavia Hills (4-1) at Chelsea (2-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 6

: Friday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea was defeated by Pelham, 27-7; Vestavia Hills had an open date.

What to watch: Chelsea has had a rough go of it the last two weeks, scoring just seven total points in losses to Thompson and Pelham. The Hornets’ schedule doesn’t get any easier, as they get back into region play against a stout Vestavia team. The Rebels rebounded from a Thompson loss with two impressive wins over Hoover and Spain Park. Should the Rebels get past this one, that sets up a big game against Hewitt-Trussville next Friday.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Chelsea 52-10 in the first meeting between the two programs on Sept. 30, 2022.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Spain Park, while Vestavia Hills hosts Hewitt-Trussville.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-1) vs. Thompson (4-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 6

: Friday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville throttled Huffman 62-0; Thompson suffered a 36-33 loss to Clay-Chalkville.

What to watch: Thompson was edged out by Clay-Chalkville last week, in a classic game featured on national television. The Warriors will have to rally from that disappointing defeat as they get back into area play against the school five minutes down the road from Clay. This game presents a great opportunity for Hewitt-Trussville to throw its hat in the ring for the Class 7A, Region 3 title. In order to do so, the Huskies defense will have to continue its strong play of late, as the unit has not allowed more than seven points in the last four games. Hewitt’s versatile offense will need to be able to adapt on the fly against a Thompson defense known for taking away a team’s preferred method of attack.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hewitt-Trussville 14-12 on Sept. 30, 2022. Thompson has won six of the last seven games in the series and holds a 9-6 edge overall.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville travels to Vestavia Hills for a critical region game, while Thompson travels to Oak Mountain.

Oak Mountain (1-5) at Hoover (1-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 6

: Friday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Oak Mountain was shut out by Briarwood, 21-0; Hoover fell to Mountain Brook 34-24.

What to watch: Both teams have fallen on hard times so far this season, so this will be a rebound game of sorts for one of them. Oak Mountain is on a five-game losing streak and Hoover has dropped three straight contests. Hoover is still in a solid position when it comes to playoffs, so a Bucs win in this one would maintain that standing.

Last meeting: Hoover shut out Oak Mountain 40-0 on Sept. 30, 2022. Hoover has won all 21 previous meetings between the programs.

Next week: Hoover travels to Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain hosts Thompson.

Spain Park (2-3) at Tuscaloosa County (4-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 6

: Friday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County each took open dates.

What to watch: After getting past the Class 7A, Region 3 slate of Hoover, Thompson and Vestavia Hills, the games become imminently more winnable for Spain Park, beginning with this one. The Jags still have an outside shot at the playoffs, but they are going to need to take advantage of their upcoming opportunities in order to make that happen. Tuscaloosa County has been somewhat of a surprise so far, trending up and asserting itself into the playoff mix as well. Both teams are likely competing for the No. 4 seed in Region 3, so the winner of this one will benefit greatly in that race.

Last meeting: Tuscaloosa County defeated Spain Park 38-28 on Sept. 30, 2022. Spain Park, however, holds an 8-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Chelsea, while Tuscaloosa County hosts Hoover.

John Carroll (5-0) at Pleasant Grove (4-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 6

: Friday, Oct. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pleasant Grove High School

Last week: John Carroll took an open date; Pleasant Grove edged Parker 22-21.

What to watch: This will undoubtedly be John Carroll’s toughest test to date. The Cavs are riding high following a 5-0 start, but they are now tasked with slowing down a Spartans team that has won 15 playoff games over the last four years. John Carroll has had an extra week to prepare for this one, and this team has proved plenty of people wrong so far this season. This is quite a tall task, however.

Last meeting: Pleasant Grove blew past John Carroll 48-13 on Sept. 30, 2022. The Spartans have won five straight and hold a 10-6 edge in the series.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Ramsay in another region contest, while Pleasant Grove hosts Fairfield.