Week 7 Football Primer: Jags visit Bucs

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Bennett Meredith (3) attempts a pass during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham.

The looming arrival of Hurricane Delta forced most high school football games across the state up to Thursday this week. Teams are beginning to secure playoff bids and this week's region games will go a long way toward teams' posteason chances.

Spain Park (2-4) at Hoover (7-0)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 8

: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Spain Park fell to Oak Mountain 48-17. Hoover edged out Hewitt-Trussville 29-28.

What to watch: Despite winning each of the last four matchups in the city rivalry, Hoover has been given all it could handle by Spain Park in two of those games, as the Jags typically play some of their best football against the Bucs. But these two teams are trending in opposite directions, with Hoover unbeaten and Spain Park losers of its last four.

Last meeting: Hoover got past Spain Park 42-35 on Oct. 11, 2019. Hoover has won 17 of the 19 meetings between the two schools.

Mountain Brook (5-1) at Briarwood (6-1)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 8

: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook took an open date. Briarwood ran away from Shades Valley 42-19.

What to watch: This game could decide the region title, with Mountain Brook and Briarwood both undefeated in region play along with Homewood. Briarwood assured itself of a playoff bid with a win last week and Mountain Brook can do the same with a win this week.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Mountain Brook 7-0 on Sept. 3, 1993. The teams have split two previous meetings.

Chelsea (2-4) vs. Huffman (3-4)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 8

: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea shut out Woodlawn 56-0. Huffman lost late to Homewood 15-8.

What to watch: As it stands, Chelsea and Huffman are currently battling it out for the final playoff spot from Class 6A, Region 5, so the winner of this game will get a leg up toward that goal. Huffman has lost each of its last four games, but the last two losses were by a possession each.

Last meeting: Huffman and Chelsea have never met.

Oak Mountain (5-1) at Tuscaloosa County (2-4)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 8

: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Oak Mountain beat Spain Park 48-17. Tuscaloosa County knocked off Gadsden City 26-23.

What to watch: Oak Mountain is off to one of its best starts in school history and looks to continue that, as the Eagles have a great chance to improve to 4-1 in region play and virtually assure themselves off a playoff bid.

Last meeting: Tuscaloosa County ran past Oak Mountain 53-32 on Oct. 11, 2019. Oak Mountain has won four of the six meetings.

Homewood (5-1) vs. Shades Valley (0-6)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 8

: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat Huffman 15-8 on a late touchdown. Shades Valley fell to Briarwood 42-19.

What to watch: Homewood has yet to have a breakout performance on offense this season, so this game figures to be a tight one. Shades Valley has played an extremely difficult schedule to this point and has hung around in most of them. Homewood would assure itself a playoff spot with a win.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Shades Valley 37-27 on Oct. 20, 2017. Shades Valley holds a 14-9 edge in the all-time series.

Clay-Chalkville (6-0) at Mortimer Jordan (1-5)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 8

: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Mortimer Jordan High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville and Mortimer Jordan were both off last week, with games cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

What to watch: This is a region game, with neither team having played in quite awhile. Clay-Chalkville has been off for two weeks, while Mortimer Jordan has been off for three. Clay-Chalkville looks to remain unbeaten overall and in region play.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and Mortimer Jordan have never met.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-2) at Vestavia Hills (1-5)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 8

: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field – Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Hoover 29-28. Vestavia Hills dropped a matchup with Thompson 38-9.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off region losses last night, looking to rebound. Vestavia’s playoff hopes are becoming tenuous, but another upset win over the Huskies like the Rebels pulled off last fall could improve those prospects.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Hewitt-Trussville 19-14 on Oct. 4, 2019. Vestavia Hills holds a 13-2 edge in the all-time series.

John Carroll (3-3) vs. Ramsay (6-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 9

: Friday, Oct. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Parker 41-20. Ramsay blew past Carver-Birmingham 50-12.

What to watch: John Carroll suffered its worst loss of the season last week to Parker and things don’t get easier this week with No. 3 Ramsay paying a visit. The Cavs have been much improved this fall, though, and weather could be a factor Friday evening.

Last meeting: Ramsay dominated John Carroll 61-7 on Oct. 24, 2019. The two teams have split eight meetings over the last 53 seasons.